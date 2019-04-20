Easter Egg Hunt in San Diego

Hop on over to Grossmont Center in La Mesa on Easter weekend, where our annual Easter Egg Hunt offers fun for everyone! People love to come to Grossmont Center year-round to discover amazing finds in our shops and restaurants such as a fashionable new outfit or a delicious menu item. During the Easter Egg Hunt, that search for treasure turns into a hunt for eggs that contain special surprises such as store coupons, candy, and small toys. Families can visit all the Center’s stores and eateries to hunt for eggs during this fantastic and festive holiday event.

Looking For Easter Activities in San Diego?

If you want to find a great family-friendly Easter egg hunt in La Mesa, Grossmont Center is the place to go. Our egg hunt is free, and we even provide Easter bags for storing your eggs—just pick one up from Guest Services while supplies last. In between egg hunting, there are fun activities geared towards kids such as crafts, face painting, and balloon animals. You can also drop by the Bunny Hut for an in-person visit with the Easter Bunny and buy a photo to take home with you. Many guests enjoy coming to the Easter Egg Hunt in their holiday best, so we look forward to seeing you in your Easter finery! Children of all ages are invited to come and participate in the Easter Egg Hunt, and parents are welcome to assist young children in the search for eggs.

The Easter Egg Hunt takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20 throughout all of Grossmont Center.

The Easter Bunny Hut will also be at Grossmont Center during this time. Come enjoy the Easter weekend with your family at Grossmont Center and create some special memories and new holiday traditions.