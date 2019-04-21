Easter Jazz Brunch at The Abbey

Head to the historic Abbey on Fifth Avenue for a refined Easter brunch. Enjoy a lively celebration with flowing champagne and a flavorful holiday spread of the finest meats, cheeses, and classic brunch favorites. Don’t forget to savor the overflowing tables of decadent desserts! Hit the dance floor or relax at your private table as you hear the lively, spirited melodies of live Jazz by Republic of Music.

YOUR EASTER BRUNCH INCLUDES:

-Your Own Private Reserved Table

-Full Brunch Buffet Featuring Seasonal Dishes

-Decadent Dessert Buffet

-Free-Flowing Champagne, Mimosas, Sparkling Cider, Soda, Juice, Coffee

-Live Jazz Entertainment by Republic of Music

-Easter Bunny Meet & Greet