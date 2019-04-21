Easter Pet Adoption & Buffet Brunch

Join us on Easter Sunday for an extra special brunch!

Enjoy a full, station-style buffet with every sweet-to-savory, breakfast-y-to-lunch-y dish you could imagine as you sip on bottomless mimosas, fresh juices, mocktails and more.

Plus, our furry friends from the Helen Woodward Animal Center are coming to visit! There will be adoptable puppies to play with all brunch long, plus therapy dogs dressed up in their Sunday best.

------------------------------------------

BUFFET STATIONS (try one, try 'em all!)

Carbing Station: Assorted Pastries, Jams, Cream Cheese, Lox

Greens, Please!: Caesar, Cobb, Arugula

Carved: Cedar Plank Maple Glazed Salmon, Honey Baked Ham, Prime Rib, Farmers Market Veggies

Fresh Catches: Poached Shrimp, Oysters, Sushi, Snow Crab

Brunchin’: Eggs, Bacon, Chicken Apple Sausage, Canadian Bacon, House Potatoes, Hash Browns

Sammies & Sides: DIY with Roasted Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Assorted Breads, Aiolis & Fixin’s, Potato salad, Pasta Salad

Somethin’ Sweet: Assortment of Mini Desserts

Adults $45 (Bottomless Mimosas add $15)

Kids 12 & Under $20

Kids 3 & Under FREE!

-----------------------------------------

Call us at (858) 369-5700 or visit searsucker.com/del-mar-reservations to save your table!

**Due to state & local minimum wage mandates we will be adding a 3% surcharge to your check. Our aim is to be as transparent as possible, so please feel free to ask us about it.