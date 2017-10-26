Eat a Burrito to Support Girls on the Run Council
Chipotle Mexican Grill 101 W. Broadway, San Diego, California 92101
On Thursday, Oct. 26, from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., all Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego County Chipotle restaurants will donate 50 percent of sales to your local Girls on the Run Council, whose mission is to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident through education and running.
Customers simply need to mention Girls on the Run to the cashier before payment or present a fundraiser flyer (printed or on their phone).
