We Are What We Eat: Documentary Discussions

Join us for a documentary discussion on PBS' Food: Delicious Science Series.

Hosts James Wong and Michael Mosley explore how the chemicals in our food feed and build our bodies. The world is full of different cuisines and thousands of different meals. Yet when they're reduced to their essence, there are actually just a handful of ingredients that our bodies actually need from our food to survive. These essential molecules come in a series of familiar sounding groups - carbohydrates, fat, protein, vitamins, and minerals - but James and Michael discover plenty of surprises as they seek to understand exactly why each class of molecule is so important for the way our bodies work.