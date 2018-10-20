Eating More Plants

Join Santosha Nutrition at Black Sheep Yoga Studio on October 20th and learn how increasing the level of plants in your diet can positively effect your health and the environment.

1:00 pm - Mixer/Snacks

1:15 pm - Workshop/Presentation

2:00 pm - Recipes

2:15 pm - Wrap up

You'll enjoy plant-based snacks, a 45 minute workshop and leave with recipes and information to help you on your journey to a happier, healthier you!

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Early Bird Price: $35

*Available until 10/13/2018

Regular Price: $50

Purchase tickets at www.blacksheepyogastudio.com