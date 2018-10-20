Eating More Plants

to Google Calendar - Eating More Plants - 2018-10-20 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Eating More Plants - 2018-10-20 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Eating More Plants - 2018-10-20 13:00:00 iCalendar - Eating More Plants - 2018-10-20 13:00:00

Black Sheep Yoga Studio 1828 S. Coast Highway, San Diego, California 92054

Join Santosha Nutrition at Black Sheep Yoga Studio on October 20th and learn how increasing the level of plants in your diet can positively effect your health and the environment.

1:00 pm - Mixer/Snacks

1:15 pm - Workshop/Presentation

2:00 pm - Recipes

2:15 pm - Wrap up

You'll enjoy plant-based snacks, a 45 minute workshop and leave with recipes and information to help you on your journey to a happier, healthier you!

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Early Bird Price: $35

*Available until 10/13/2018

Regular Price: $50

Purchase tickets at www.blacksheepyogastudio.com

Info
Black Sheep Yoga Studio 1828 S. Coast Highway, San Diego, California 92054 View Map
Carlsbad, Oceanside, Vista
480-415-5883
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Eating More Plants - 2018-10-20 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Eating More Plants - 2018-10-20 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Eating More Plants - 2018-10-20 13:00:00 iCalendar - Eating More Plants - 2018-10-20 13:00:00