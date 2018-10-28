Ebullition Brew Works One Year Anniversary Event with Euphoria Brass Band

Join us for one amazing event as we thank you for your year-long patronage and transport you to a haunted southland of music, atmosphere, and craft beer fitting of the occasion.

+ Euphoria Brass Band serves up a contemporary mix of old school New Orleans brass band jazz, with a new school, West coast edginess. The ensemble has bee nominated 5 years in a row for various San Diego Music Awards.

+ New Kentucky common ale has a moderate grainy-sweet corn maltiness with low to medium-low caramel, toffee, bready, and/or biscuity notes. Ours has been aged with oak for a unique, nuanced flavor.

+ Peach American wheat ale. This lighter, easy drinking beer still maintains enough complexity and body well received by all palettes. As a homage to the South, we’ve infused two kinds peach fruit extract.

+ Whether you are into cups, shirts or both, be sure to take home some commemorative swag.

Schedule:

12p Doors open, family fun, snacks, brewery tours

4p Food truck

6:30-10p Euphoria brass band