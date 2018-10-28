Ebullition Brew Works One Year Anniversary Event with Euphoria Brass Band
Ebullition Brew Works 2449 Cades Way, San Diego, California 92081
Join us for one amazing event as we thank you for your year-long patronage and transport you to a haunted southland of music, atmosphere, and craft beer fitting of the occasion.
+ Euphoria Brass Band serves up a contemporary mix of old school New Orleans brass band jazz, with a new school, West coast edginess. The ensemble has bee nominated 5 years in a row for various San Diego Music Awards.
+ New Kentucky common ale has a moderate grainy-sweet corn maltiness with low to medium-low caramel, toffee, bready, and/or biscuity notes. Ours has been aged with oak for a unique, nuanced flavor.
+ Peach American wheat ale. This lighter, easy drinking beer still maintains enough complexity and body well received by all palettes. As a homage to the South, we’ve infused two kinds peach fruit extract.
+ Whether you are into cups, shirts or both, be sure to take home some commemorative swag.
Schedule:
12p Doors open, family fun, snacks, brewery tours
4p Food truck
6:30-10p Euphoria brass band