Eccentricity Has Room: Artists from the MFA Program UC San Diego
Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego - Downtown 1100 & 1001 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego, California 92101
Eccentricity Has Room presents the thirteen graduating artists from UCSan Diego’s Master of Fine Arts program, whose works represent a range of critical investigations that turn inward, grappling with the schisms between lived and perceived experience. Seen together, these works reflect not only the cultivation of their individual practices, but also the community and camaraderie that they built along the way. The opening is FREE during Downtown at Sundown!
