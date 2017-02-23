Eclipse Chocolate Build-a-Bar Workshop

Treat your taste buds and spend an evening crafting your own custom chocolate bars! Eclipse Chocolate in San Diego’s walkable South Park neighborhood invites you to embrace the craft-it-yourself movement with the introduction of monthly Build-A-Bar Workshops beginning February 23.

Build-A-Bar Workshops are social events that invite guests to create two large chocolate bars of their own design while also enjoying a drink ticket that grants its holder a complimentary house wine, craft beer or cafe drink. Priced at $25 per person and taking place from 7 to 9 p.m. in the private Umbral Room, Build-a-Bar Workshops invite up to 30 participants to create chocolates using a selection of more than 30 ingredients such as caramel butter toffee, pink peppercorn, serrano sea salt, toasted hazelnuts and dried blackberries. Guests are educated on complementary combinations before filling trays with melted chocolate that is then chilled and later wrapped by participants. Guests can make additional bars for $10 each; every purchase includes all taxes and fees, including gratuity. Simply come, enjoy and indulge! To learn more, visit www.eclipsechocolate.com or call (619) 578-2984.