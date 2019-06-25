EDDIE IZZARD Wunderbar
San Diego Civic Theatre 1100 Third Ave. , San Diego, California 92101
Five years after his last comedy tour FORCE MAJEURE made comedy history having played 45 countries including all 50 US States AND in four languages, making it the most extensive comedy show ever, EDDIE is back to his roots with an all-new show which expands on his own very unique, totally surreal view of life, love, history and his ‘theory of the universe’
Comedy, Theater
Downtown