THE EDGE: Live Music, Pop-Up Art Show, Delicious Bites & Craft Cocktails

IDEA1 (Please use F. Street Entrance)

895 Park Blvd.

San Diego, CA 92101

A new series presented by Gilbert Castellanos in partnership with Vanguard Culture. Join us for a night of musical artistry between San Diego Music Award-winning jazz and non-jazz musicians. Local jazz icon Gilbert Castellanos has invited Americana musicians “The Midnight Pine” to step out of their comfort zone and onto the edge of something new. Find out what happens when two of Southern California’s hottest bands from opposite musical genres musically merge. 7:00p.m. – 10:00 p.m. $15-$40 Tickets Include Delicious Bites + 1 Craft Cocktail.