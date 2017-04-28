Edo Marionettes in City Heights

to Google Calendar - Edo Marionettes in City Heights - 2017-04-28 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Edo Marionettes in City Heights - 2017-04-28 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Edo Marionettes in City Heights - 2017-04-28 19:30:00 iCalendar - Edo Marionettes in City Heights - 2017-04-28 19:30:00

City Heights/Weingart Performance Annex 3795 3795 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, California 92105

Fresh from Tokyo, the Edo Marionettes perform with elan and dynamism a 360-year old marionette tradition, highlighting samples of their repertoire. A counterpoint presentation will be by Grego, their interpreter, who helps his puppet-powered psaltery along with some folk inspired bowing and plucking. Don't miss this cross cultural offering presented by the City Heights Puppet Project. Best for school ages and above.

Info

City Heights/Weingart Performance Annex 3795 3795 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, California 92105 View Map

City Heights

619-641-6103

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Edo Marionettes in City Heights - 2017-04-28 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Edo Marionettes in City Heights - 2017-04-28 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Edo Marionettes in City Heights - 2017-04-28 19:30:00 iCalendar - Edo Marionettes in City Heights - 2017-04-28 19:30:00