Edo Marionettes in City Heights
City Heights/Weingart Performance Annex 3795 3795 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, California 92105
Fresh from Tokyo, the Edo Marionettes perform with elan and dynamism a 360-year old marionette tradition, highlighting samples of their repertoire. A counterpoint presentation will be by Grego, their interpreter, who helps his puppet-powered psaltery along with some folk inspired bowing and plucking. Don't miss this cross cultural offering presented by the City Heights Puppet Project. Best for school ages and above.
Info
City Heights/Weingart Performance Annex 3795 3795 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, California 92105 View Map
please enable javascript to view