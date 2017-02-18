Marvin J. Malecha, FAIA, President of NewSchool of Architecture & Design, will be speaking to Friends of San Diego Architecture on February 18th, 9:30 AM, at NewSchool, 1249 F Street, Downtown San Diego. His topic will be "Educating Architects in Sustainability". Malecha was Dean of the College of Environmental Design at Cal Poly Pomona for 12 years and retired as Dean Emeritus from the College of Design, North Carolina State University in 2015. He was President of AIA in 2009 and is well-known for promoting international study and exchange. Students in architecture today are facing many challenges and opportunities with all the new technology and new ways of doing things. What do they need to learn?

Come early for coffee. A donation of $5 is suggested. Students are free. No reservations necessary. For more information, visit www.friendsofsdarch.com .