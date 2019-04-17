Effective Communication Strategies

Communication is more than just talking and listening – it’s also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language. If someone you know is affected by Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia, please join us to:

*Understand the communication changes that take place throughout the course of the disease.

*Decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia and respond in helpful ways.

*Identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.

This event is FREE and open to the public.