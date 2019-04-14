So ein Theater!

Enjoy an evening of funny and thought-provoking skits and musical numbers about work, kids/family, and getting older!

Performed in German! A summary of acts and announcements will be provided in English.

April 13, 2019 at 7:30 pm

April 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Buy tickets online now:

General Admission: $14

Students: $10 (with ID)

All tickets $16, if purchased at the door

**Seats are limited!

Both performances sold out last year! **

Venue:

German American Societies

1017 S. Mollison Ave

El Cajon, CA 92020