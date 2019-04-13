So ein Theater!
Enjoy an evening of funny and thought-provoking skits and musical numbers about work, kids/family, and getting older!
Performed in German! A summary of acts and announcements will be provided in English.
April 13, 2019 at 7:30 pm
April 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm
Buy tickets online now:
General Admission: $14
Students: $10 (with ID)
All tickets $16, if purchased at the door
**Seats are limited!
Both performances sold out last year! **
Venue:
German American Societies
1017 S. Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
