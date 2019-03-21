Ekphrasis and Practice: Writing about and with Art
La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037
Writing about art—ekphrasis—goes back nearly as far as writing itself. Writer and former curator Patrick Coleman will talk about how to use art to fuel your own creative work, ways to approach your writing practice, and his own experience writing FIRE SEASON, a collection of prose poems reflecting works in the collection of the San Diego Museum of Art.
La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037
La Jolla