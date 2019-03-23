El Callejon Swap Meet is a seasonal swap meet held at Bread & Salt, this season we are hosting our first indoor swap meet filled with vintage collectors, hand made crafts and over 50+ vendors from Los Angeles, San Diego and Tijuana. A food garden curated by Chef Pricilla Curiel of Tuetano Taqueria and an all female line up with local bands from San Diego/Tijuana like Scary Pierre, Malu,The Color Monday, Chulita Vinyl Club SD, A-Boogie, Betty Bangs, Miss Ivy Satana, DJ Nastea & Cool Era.

Join us for a day full of vendors, food, live performances and more!