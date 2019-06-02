El Camino Memorial Park Classic Car Show

El Camino Memorial Park 5600 Carroll Canyon Road, San Diego, California 92121

Please join us for this free, family friendly event! El Camino Memorial Park Classic Car Show & Fundraiser benefiting The Garden of Innocence. The Garden of Innocence is a non-profit organization the provides dignified burials for abandoned babies.

There will be food, fun, prizes & special musical guests The Hot Rod Trio!

For car registration information: 760-754-5370

El Camino Memorial Park 5600 Carroll Canyon Road, San Diego, California 92121
Sorrento Valley
760-754-5370
