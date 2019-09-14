World premiere! Celebrate the weekend of Mexican Independence Day with Tijuana-based music heroes Bostich + Fussible of the Grammy-nominated Nortec Collective. They will perform a new suite of electronic music to a screening of a rediscovered 1920’s silent movie classic from Mexico: El Tren Fantasma (The Ghost Train). The film will be preceded by musical sets by Son Jarocho group Radio Guacamaya and by rising star DJ on the Tijuana scene, Grenda. Fill out the evening with gourmet tacos by Lola55 and bar and burgers by Quartyard. Viva Mexico!

We hope you’ll join us for El Tren Fantasma and stay tuned for more cultural experiences downtown, as UC San Diego prepares to open a multifaceted city center at the corner of Park Boulevard and Market Street. The new center opening in 2021 aims to bring a new vibrancy to the region by integrating the resources of our campus into the thriving cultural crossroads of downtown San Diego.

Ticket: http://eltrenfantasma.eventbrite.com/

Price: $10 - $30

$15 presale general admission, $30 Deluxe includes two tacos, rice and beans. Students $10.