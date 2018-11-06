Election Night: Special Comedy Event

Learn the election results with the cast of the hit podcast, “Mueller, She Wrote” and an amazing line-up of comedians.

We can laugh or cry together — either way, there’ll be wine. On Tuesday, November 6, the hilarious and clever comedy journalists and hosts of “Mueller, She Wrote,” will host an election night comedy show and be broadcasting live from The Comedy Palace in San Diego. Zach Miller hosts the main stage, featuring comics Jesse Egan, Tamer Kattan, Dallas McLaughlin, and Mueller, She Wrote hosts Jaleesa Johnson and Jordan Coburn. On the second stage will be a panel of hosts live broadcasting (Youtube, Facebook, and Periscope), reporting and commenting on election results as they come out.