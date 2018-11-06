Election Night w/ Mueller, She Wrote Podcast

We can laugh or cry together — either way, there’ll be wine. On Tuesday, November 6, the

hilarious and clever comedy journalists and hosts of “Mueller, She Wrote,” will host an election

night comedy show and be broadcasting live from The Comedy Palace in San Diego. Zach

Miller hosts the main stage, featuring comics Jesse Egan, Tamer Kattan, Dallas McLaughlin,

and Mueller, She Wrote hosts Jaleesa Johnson and Jordan Coburn. On the second stage will

be a panel of hosts live broadcasting (Youtube, Facebook, and Periscope), reporting and

commenting on election results as they come out.

WHEN: 7pm on Tuesday, November 6

WHERE: The Comedy Palace San Diego (8878 Clairemont Mesa Blvd)

TIX: $15 or $10 with proof you voted or online with discount code: MUELLER.