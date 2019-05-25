Eleventh Annual Santee Street Fair and Craft Beer Festival

Join more than 30,000 visitors at the 11th annual Santee Street Fair and Craft Beer Festival with lots of fun for the whole family to enjoy. There will also be more than 300 various food and vendor booths, art, local entertainment on two stages, carnival rides, and inflatable zone and more! New this year will be a “Community Corner” with public education displays from the Santee Fire Department, Sheriff’s Department and Santee School District!

Eventgoers can also view the special memorial exhibit for Fallen Soldier of California from the War on Terror. The photo memorial, which includes military and personal photos of each of California’s Fallen, is traveling throughout the state and will be coming to San Diego for this event.

The Craft Beer Festival also features breweries from all around San Diego County. For adults 21 and over, pre-sale tickets are available online for $25 and include 10 beer tasters and a meal. Wristbands can also be purchased at the door for $25 for 10 tasters and $15 for 5 tasters.