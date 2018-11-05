Solana Beach, CA- Elijah Rock is emerging as a dynamic crooner of the new generation. In his new show, Rock pays homage to the classics including Matt Monroe, Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, and more while dazzling audiences with his charismatic voice and tap routines. The recipient of the NAACP Theatre Award and an Ovation Theatre Nominee, Rock is a talent you don’t want to miss.

Elijah Rock Celebrates the Classic Crooners runs November 5-6 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: $27. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets. Visit www.elijahrock.com for more information.

FACT SHEET:

WHAT: NORTH COAST REPERTORY THEATRE presents

Elijah Rock Celebrates the Classic Crooners

WHERE: North Coast Repertory Theatre

987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Ste. D

Solana Beach, CA 92075

SCHEDULE: November 5, 2018 at 7:30pm

November 6, 2018 at 7:30pm

PRICE: $27

DISCOUNTS: Seniors, Students, Military & Educators $3.00 off admission.

BOX OFFICE: (858) 481-1055 or www.northcoastrep.org