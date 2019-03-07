Warwick's will host Elinor Lipman as she discusses and signs her new book, "Good Riddance." Lipman is the award-winning author of "The View from Penthouse B."

This event is free and open to the public. Reserved seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.

Please call the Warwick's Book Department at (858) 454-0347 for details.