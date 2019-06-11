Warwick's will host Elizabeth Cobbs to discuss and sign her new book, "The Tubman Command." Cobbs is an award-winning historian, documentary filmmaker, and "New York Times" bestselling author of "The Hamilton Affair" and "The Hello Girls."

This event is free and open to the public. Reserved seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.

Please visit our website or call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 for details.