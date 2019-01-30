Ellementa San Diego: "A Woman's Guide to Cannabis" for the New Year

Let’s Talk About: “A Woman’s Guide to Cannabis” for the New Year

Join us at Ellementa Women's Wellness Gatherings for empowering knowledge & conversation! This month, we’re talking about women and cannabis.

--> Why does it work for women?

--> How are other women using it?

--> What are the high quality products that work?

If you are looking to be more centered and calm, to fortify yourself against life’s stressors, and to simply feel better, this Gathering is for YOU.

Learn from our Ellementa Leaders, our Guest Experts and our Trusted Brands at every Ellementa Women’s Wellness Gathering. Bring a girlfriend or any woman you know who can benefit from these inspiring events.

Win a Book!

Ellementa is partnering this month with Workman Publishing to share A Woman’s Guide to Cannabis by Nikki Furrer, a handbook demystifying the world of cannabis, whether it’s being used for pain relief, a moment of calm, or sheer enjoyment. We will be giving away one copy of the book at this Gathering.

ABOUT ELLEMENTA:

Cannabis has been used to enhance women’s health for centuries. Ellementa organizes Gatherings in over 50 cities connecting women to cannabis experts and brands. Learn about cannabis for health, wellness, self-care, and caregiving. These are non-consumption, educational monthly events for women/female-identified only. We create welcoming spaces where women can come together to speak openly about cannabis wellness.

At each monthly Ellementa Gathering, we'll explore why cannabis and CBD are so compatible with the human body and answer all of your questions. (If we don't know the answers, we'll find them!)

GUEST EXPERT... Heather Manus

Heather Manus, RN is a native New Mexican and Registered Nurse specializing in all aspects of medical cannabis care. “Nurse Heather” began her career as a Registered Nurse providing psychiatric home health care to patients in New Mexico.

She has extensive background and experience in natural healing modalities and herbal remedies, some of which she obtained from her close association with Hispanic and Native American healers in New Mexico.

Her vast knowledge and holistic approach to individualized patient care has been the cornerstone of her success as a nurse, educator, entrepreneur, and promoter of health.

MEET YOUR ELLEMENTA SAN DIEGO LEADER: Veronica Mitchell

Veronica Mitchell is a columnist for the San Diego Union-tribune where she writes a column, Ask Veronica, on all things caregiver and caregiving related. She is a speaker and consultant in the senior, caregiver and cannabis industries with a focus on self-care and introducing cannabis into seniors life.

DISCLAIMER:

Ellementa Gatherings are non-consumption events. Ellementa does not condone consumption of cannabis on the premises of Gatherings. If consumption does take place at the event or any product is obtained at the event that is consumed after, attendees consume at their own risk and fully indemnify Ellementa, Inc. and its stakeholders from any responsibility. Everyone attending this event or other Ellementa events confirm they are 21 years of age or over and fully responsible for their own actions.