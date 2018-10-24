Ellementa San Diego: Cannabis & Women's Wellbeing

THIS MONTH’S TOPIC: Cannabis & Women’s Wellbeing

You deserve to feel centered, healthy and heard. Come share wisdom and experiences with other women and learn from trusted experts. We’ll explore why cannabis and CBD are so compatible with the human body and how cannabis has been used to enhance women’s health for centuries.

Come away from this event inspired and ready to transform your life. We are looking forward to seeing you!

Ellementa meets monthly to bring women together to learn about cannabis for health, wellness, self-care and caregiving. This is a non-consumption, educational event for women/female-identified only. We create welcoming spaces where women can come together to speak openly about cannabis wellness.

HOSTING….Veronica Mitchell, Ellementa San Diego Gathering Leader

Veronica Mitchell is a columnist for the San Diego Union-tribune where she writes a column, Ask Veronica, on all things caregiver and caregiving related. She is a speaker and consultant in the senior, caregiver and cannabis industries with a focus on self-care and introducing cannabis into seniors life.

ABOUT ELLEMENTA GATHERINGS:

Ellementa Gatherings are non-consumption events. Ellementa does not condone consumption of cannabis on the premises of Gatherings. If consumption does take place at the event or any product is obtained at the event that is consumed after, attendees consume at their own risk and fully indemnify Ellementa, Inc. and its stakeholders from any responsibility. Everyone attending this event or other Ellementa events confirm they are 21 years of age or over and fully responsible for their own actions.