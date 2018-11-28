Ellementa San Diego: Women, Cannabis, Self-Care, and Caregiving

Let’s Talk About: Cannabis, Self-Care, and Caregiving

Did you know November is National Family Caregivers Month? Let’s gather to talk about how we care for our loved ones and how we can take better care of ourselves.

Cannabis and CBD have been used for centuries to address a myriad of conditions, disorders, and disease. Whether you’re caregiving for a sick child or friend, an ailing parent or relative, or simply taking care of those around you as women tend to do, having the right tools at your disposal can make a difference.

Let’s be honest: Caregiving can be stressful and exhausting. As you give care to others each day, you must remember to take care of yourself as well. Learn how cannabis and CBD can be an effective part of both caregiving and self-care.

You and your loved ones deserve to feel centered and healthy. Come share wisdom and experiences with other women, hear from trusted experts, and connect with brands that offer quality wellness products and services. Cannabis has been used to enhance women’s health for centuries. At each monthly Ellementa Gathering, we’ll also explore why cannabis and CBD are so compatible with the human body and answer all of your questions. (If we don’t know the answers, we’ll find them!)

Come away from this event inspired and ready to transform your health. We look forward to seeing you!

We’re offering a Special for November: Bring a Girlfriend to Ellementa Month! Purchase one ticket and get a Girlfriend in at no extra charge. It’s a Two for One. If you know a woman who could benefit from better information about cannabis for health and wellness, this is the month to bring her!

ABOUT ELLEMENTA:

Ellementa organizes Gatherings in over 45 cities connecting women with cannabis experts and brands. Learn about cannabis for health, wellness, self-care, and caregiving. These are non-consumption, educational monthly events for women/female-identified only. We create welcoming spaces where women can come together to speak openly about cannabis wellness.

SPONSOR

Urbn Leaf – A Feel Good Drug Boutique! Urbn Leaf is California’s must-see retail cannabis boutique featuring a high-end, comfortable atmosphere and professional attitude that invites inquiry, discovery and conversation. Urbn Leaf’s selection of products is unrivaled, boasting a variety of different methods of ingestion for every type of consumer.

GUEST EXPERTS

Christina Forbrich - Christina is a Cannabis Advocate specializing in marijuana wellness for women, product R&D, marketing, and workshops.

Amber Demers - Amber has a BA in Kinesiology and is a Reiki Master teacher along with being a registered yoga instructor. Amber is a certified ganja yoga instructor based in San Diego.

MEET YOUR ELLEMENTA SAN DIEGO LEADER: Veronica Mitchell

Veronica Mitchell is a columnist for the San Diego Union-tribune where she writes a column, Ask Veronica, on all things caregiver and caregiving related. She is a speaker and consultant in the senior, caregiver and cannabis industries with a focus on self-care and introducing cannabis into seniors life.

