Warwick's is hosting best-selling author Emeran Mayer on Monday, January 9th at 7:30pm to discuss and sign his new book The Mind-Gut Connection. Emeran Mayer—MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine at UCLA and Director of the Oppenheimer Center for Neurobiology of Stress and Resilience—is one of the leading scientists in the world advancing the idea that our microbiome and our brain are inextricably linked. For nearly 25 years, he has been the go-to researcher in the area of brain gut interactions, and his work has played a major role in the recent “gut” revolution. This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed. Please call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 for details.