Emerge: Into the Light

April 7, 2019 @7:30pm

White Box Live Arts

Part of Live Arts Festival 2019

Produced by San Diego Dance Theater

This dynamic group of choreographers delves into the concept of transformation. Sifted through the various lenses of nature, connectivity, and status quo, we look to present work that kinesthetically illustrates the struggle and energy needed to truly emerge.

Tickets: https://sddt.ticketleap.com/laf-2019/dates/Apr-07-2019_at_0730PM