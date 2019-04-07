Emerge: Into the Light
White Box Dance Theater 2590 Truxton Road , San Diego, California 92109
Emerge: Into the Light
April 7, 2019 @7:30pm
White Box Live Arts
Part of Live Arts Festival 2019
Produced by San Diego Dance Theater
This dynamic group of choreographers delves into the concept of transformation. Sifted through the various lenses of nature, connectivity, and status quo, we look to present work that kinesthetically illustrates the struggle and energy needed to truly emerge.
Tickets: https://sddt.ticketleap.com/laf-2019/dates/Apr-07-2019_at_0730PM
