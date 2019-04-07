Emerge: Into the Light

White Box Dance Theater 2590 Truxton Road , San Diego, California 92109

Emerge: Into the Light

April 7, 2019 @7:30pm

White Box Live Arts

Part of Live Arts Festival 2019

Produced by San Diego Dance Theater

This dynamic group of choreographers delves into the concept of transformation. Sifted through the various lenses of nature, connectivity, and status quo, we look to present work that kinesthetically illustrates the struggle and energy needed to truly emerge.

Tickets: https://sddt.ticketleap.com/laf-2019/dates/Apr-07-2019_at_0730PM

Info

White Box Dance Theater 2590 Truxton Road , San Diego, California 92109 View Map
Art , Dance
San Diego
