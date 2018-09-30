The Emilio Nares Foundation’s 15th Annual Harvest for Hope Fundraiser

Come show your support for children battling cancer at the 15th annual Harvest for Hope fundraiser held by the Emilio Nares Foundation (ENF), a nonprofit that helps families navigate their child’s journey through cancer. The annual event will take place on September 30th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Liberty Station’s BRICK and will feature local San Diego chefs who will curate unique dishes paired with wine and spirits, music, and a live silent auction!

Attendees can expect an exciting afternoon filled with delicious food from local restaurants and breweries including The Pioneer, Crust Pizzeria, Harry’s Coffee Shop, Legal Restaurants, Morton’s Steakhouse, Pamplemousse Grille, Punch Bowl Social, Snake Oil Cocktail Company, Solare, Sweet Cheeks Baking Company, Tequila Fortaleza, Thorn Brewery, Waypoint Public, The Pendry Hotel, Terra Restaurant Group, and more!

Founded in 2003 by Richard and Diane Nares after their son lost his battle with cancer at age five, ENF provides resources and financial support to families across San Diego county. Services include free rides to and from the hospital, a nutritional snack bag program, a family resource center, therapeutic knitting classes, and end of life child and family care.

Tickets cost $145 per person or $1,000 for a group of ten people. For more details about the event and to RSVP, visit www.enfhope.org/news-events/. To learn more about the Emilio Nares Foundation, visit www.enfhope.org.