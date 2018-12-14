Come experience the magic at San Diego’s first Enchanted Village. Brilliantly lit trees, magical cottages, live performers, a snow machine, interactive exhibits and much more promise to entertain guests of all ages.

Hours: Friday through Sunday from 4pm-8pm on December 14-16 and December 21-23.

Price: $14.99 for adults and $9.99 for children 3-12 years old.

Location: Noah Homes 12526 Campo Rd., Spring Valley CA 91978

All proceeds benefit adults with developmental disabilities.