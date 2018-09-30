Encinitas’ Coastal Roots Farm Hosts Sukkot Harvest Festival

Coastal Roots Farm hosts Sukkot Harvest Festival at Leichtag Commons, Sunday, Sept. 30 from 11am to 3pm. This annual event for all ages coincides with the last day of the week-long Jewish holiday of Sukkot, and is the Farm’s biggest event of the year.

This year’s festival theme is Renew & Reroot. The family friendly event will include a host of Jewish learning workshops, Farm Tours, music, tours of neighboring Butterfly Farms, a “libation station,” fermentation tastings, as well as food options for purchase. There will also be a Kids Zone with several activities, including a flower crown making station.

The event is free, but RSVPs are required. To RSVP, guests are asked to visit their website, here. The Farm is located at 441 Saxony Road in Encinitas, Calif.

For more information, visit www.CoastalRootsFarm.org.