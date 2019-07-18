Encinitas Cruise Nights

The streets of Downtown Encinitas will be rockin’ and rollin’ when Encinitas Classic Car Nights sponsored by O'reilly Auto Parts rolls back into town! The third Thursday of each summer month, from May through September, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, hot rods, foreign automobiles, classic cars and Woodies will line S. Coast Highway 101 from D Street to K Street. Classic cars will be parked along the Hwy 101 and on side streets.

Come to Downtown Encinitas for this unbeatable combination of historic cars, historic Hwy 101 and a national award-winning MainStreet. You will hear live music in various spots along South Coast Hwy 101. For music line ups and more information please visit www.encinitas101.com.