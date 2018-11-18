Encinitas Holiday Street Fair

Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association will be hosting its 28th Holiday Street Fair on Sunday, November 18th, from 9am to 5pm. Come check out over 450 booths as well as local Encinitas retailers and get a head start on your Holiday shopping. When you’re ready for a break from shopping head over to the beer garden and enjoy local craft beer while listening to live music. The beer garden is family and dog friendly too!