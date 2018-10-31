Encinitas Safe Trick or Treat

South Coast Highway 101 818 S Coast Highway , San Diego, California 92024

This Halloween, The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association will present its 17th Annual Safe Trick-or-Treat event. Historic Highway 101(Encinitas Blvd to K Street) will turn into “Pumpkin Lane” as local businesses stay open late to welcome trick-or-treaters. The public will be invited to see the many amazing pumpkins carved by the Self-Realization Fellowship (SRF) monks.

South Coast Highway 101 818 S Coast Highway , San Diego, California 92024
Cardiff-by-the-Sea, Encinitas, Leucadia
