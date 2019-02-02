Encinitas Senior Expo, Embracing Retirement

Encinitas Community Center 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas, California 92024

Experience our Senior Health and Wellness Expo for people retiring soon, those who are retired and children of aging individuals looking for options for their parents. We will have experts speaking on topics that are important to the aging community.

Free to the public

What to expect at Embracing Retirement:

Expert Speakers

Government Agencies

Health Care Providers

Housing Providers

Senior Service Providers

Refreshments

Commemorative bag

Opportunity Drawing

Info
Encinitas Community Center 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas, California 92024
Carlsbad, Encinitas, Solana Beach
760-753-6041
