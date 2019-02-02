Encinitas Senior Expo, Embracing Retirement
Encinitas Community Center 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas, California 92024
Experience our Senior Health and Wellness Expo for people retiring soon, those who are retired and children of aging individuals looking for options for their parents. We will have experts speaking on topics that are important to the aging community.
Free to the public
What to expect at Embracing Retirement:
Expert Speakers
Government Agencies
Health Care Providers
Housing Providers
Senior Service Providers
Refreshments
Commemorative bag
Opportunity Drawing
Info
Encinitas Community Center 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas, California 92024 View Map
Carlsbad, Encinitas, Solana Beach