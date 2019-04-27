Don’t miss the 36th Annual Encinitas Spring Street Fair Sponsored by Scripps, coming to South Coast Highway in Encinitas on April 27 and 28! Enjoy over 450 unique food, arts and crafts vendors plus four entertainment stages, children’s rides, Bike Valets, and a Beer Garden! Take advantage of free family fun, entertainment, a National Award Winning MainStreet and a traditional So-Cal beach town. Come for the sun, stay for the moonlight.

Drop by the family and pet friendly Beer Garden to enjoy beers by Sierra Nevada, Lost Abbey, Helia, Saint Archer, and Culture while rocking out to Music on the Main Entertainment Stage. For band line ups and more information, visit the event website at https://encinitas101.com/event/2019-spring-street-fair/.