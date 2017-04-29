Encinitas Spring Street Fair

The Encinitas Street Fair is located down the center of six blocks of scenic South Coast Highway 101, two blocks from the Pacific Ocean. This two-day fair in the Spring draw crowds exceeding 100,000 and feature a booth arrangement that provides half of the vendors with two adjoining sides open to traffic, if they choose.

The Spring Street Fair, ongoing since 1983, international food, children’s rides, four live stages, and the craft brewery beer garden guarantee that there will be fun for the whole family.

Plus, the 40+ restaurants and bars in our downtown.

The emphasis of is on arts, handmade crafts, antiques, and ethnic imports. However, commercial vendors will be accepted and admitted upon consideration of merchandise and display appearance.