Encore! Annual Scholarship Fundraiser

May 4, 2019 – 5pm

Casa del Prado, Balboa Park

1650 El Prado, San Diego, CA 92101

Encore! is the San Diego Youth Symphony and Conservatory’s premier event to raise scholarship funds for students in need of financial assistance to follow their musical dreams. It is an inspiring evening of music, cuisine and friendship in the Casa del Prado in Balboa Park. The event celebrates the achievements of our community’s talented and dedicated musical youth and recognizes SDYS’ dedication to help make music education truly affordable and accessible for all students.

Enjoy an array of performances by our talented young musicians, sit by their side as they rehearse, share their delight in making music together. Through this special evening, more than a third of our 1,000 students receive tuition assistance or free after-school music instruction. Encore! gives you a chance to show your support for making music education available to all students.

Tickets and details available at: sdys.org/encore