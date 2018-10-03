Encounters: Taiseer Elias, Menachem Wiesenberg & Hillel Zori in Concert

This incredible concert collaboration was born out of a connection and deep mutual respect between three of Israel’s foremost musicians. In working together, Taiseer Elias (oud), Menachem Wiesenberg (piano) and Hillel Zori (cello) discovered a beautiful resonance within their instruments and their cultures, surfacing the commonalities between Arabic and Jewish music (which are seldom heard together). The spontaneity of the performance is contagious: Israeli Jews and Arabs meet together to celebrate an ongoing feast of enriching and fertile human and musical coexistence!

"Taiseer raises the level wherever he happens to be; he makes us all better… he makes the material come to life, he makes us want to learn."

- Maestro Itzhak Perlman

