Energy Psychology Training

COURSE DESCRIPTION: Learn to use the body’s own feedback to balance the body’s energy system by creating rapid and powerful change. Energy Therapy modalities treat blockages in the energy flow created by negative thought patterns. These techniques help to eliminate anxieties, fears, self-sabotage programming and limiting beliefs. Energy Therapies address the same energy system as in acupuncture or acupressure by using simple tapping procedures. It aims at releasing negative emotions caused by a disruption in the body’s energy system. These gentle, mindful and natural modalities help to facilitate profound positive changes.

COURSE DATES: Saturdays & Sundays, 9AM - 6PM: January 21, 22, 28, 29, and February 11 & 12

COST: $995 + $35 course manual.