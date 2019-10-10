Engineering the Ripple Effect

Klienfleder 550 W. C St, Suite 1200, San Diego, California 92101

Engineers Without Borders-USA San Diego Professional Chapter's Fall Fundraiser "Engineering the Ripple Effect” will feature a panel of speakers who will discuss how their work creates a lasting and ever-spreading effect on the communities they serve. The chapter will also provide updates on the exciting status of our projects in India, Senegal, El Salvador and Peru. Light appetizers, and beverages from local breweries and wineries will be provided. Students $30, General Admission $40.

