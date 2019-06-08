Enjoya La Jolla
Description
Sunsets and Saturdays are coming alive with a free afternoon filled with live music, tasty treats, exclusive offers and other surprises throughout La Jolla Village.
Event Highlights
Music & Entertainment
Exclusive Shopping Deals and Demos
Prizes & Contests
Sips & Snacks
So Much More
Cost: FREE. Please register in advance to receive your Enjoya La Jolla Guide and Passport
When: Every Second Saturday | 3 PM to 7 PM
Where: La Jolla Village near Prospect and Girard
National Geographic 1205 Prospect Street, San Diego, California 92037 View Map
La Jolla