You Are Enough: How to Live A Self Love Life

Self love is often forgotten in the hectic pace of family, work and obligation to others, but the relationship we have with ourselves sets the tone for EVERYTHING in our life... and I mean everything!

If you’re ready to level up your self care game, take on your inner mean girl and accept yourself as ”enough", then this workshop is for you.

If you're ready to cultivate an even more loving relationship with yourself, become your own best friend, and live your best life, then this workshop is also for you.

Self love influencer and writer, Aubree Nichols, will guide you towards the path of loving yourself more than ever before-- and in a way that will transform everything in your life.

Agenda:

Aubree will share her story and how her vision of self love has evolved over time.

You’ll understand what it means to love yourself, how to do it, and why it matters.

You’ll explore the importance of self love rituals, like writing, meditation and gratitude to connect with your heart

We’ll challenge your inner mean girl and negative self talk with positive thoughts of your choosing.

We’ll discuss barriers to self love (boundaries, destination addiction, comparison)

You’ll be given ideas & exercises to keep you on the path of self love.

You’ll meet amazing light bringers on the same self love journey as you.