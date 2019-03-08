Ensemble Caprice: "Chaconne - Voices of Eternity"

The San Diego Early Music Society presents Ensemble Caprice in a brilliant program highlighting the chaconne, a kaleidoscopic way of spinning an entire composition from a small unit of music. Come and hear works by Bach, Purcell, and Vivaldi as well as their lesser known but equally intriguing contemporaries, beautifully arranged and performed by virtuoso recorder player Matthias Maute and his unusual and exciting ensemble of two recorders, cello, guitar and percussion.

“an ensemble that encourages the listener to rehear the world.”—The New York Times

$45 and $35 regular admission, $10 students and rush