This is Ensenada! Wine, Cheese, Beer, Boat Ride, Bufadora, and GREAT FOOD!

PLEASE NOTE YOU MUST BRING A CURRENT VALID PASSPORT OR PASSPORT CARD TO GO ON THIS TRIP AND FMM (TOURIST CARD) AS NOTED BELOW.

This is an overnight trip to Ensenada to enjoy the best that the city of Ensenada has to offer.

Summary: Meet at Ped West Port of Entry in San Diego and cross by foot to private transportation. Over two days we will:

We will travel to a winery and cheese ranch and tour the facilities. Stop at one of Ensenada best craft breweries for a tasting. We will visit the famous Bufadora water spout. We take a short boat ride and visit the famous Malecon of Ensenada. We will make stops along the way for notable Ensenada locations. We will be traveling to some great restaurants throughout the weekend, including Ensenada's most critically acclaimed. Finally, we will visit Ensenada tourist nightlife and visit one of Ensenada's oldest bar.

Cost of Event of $190 includes:

- Weekend Transportation (Saturday from pickup at Border through end of dinner (Saturday nightlife not included) and Sunday to breakfast all day to drop off at border).

- Overnight Lodging (Double Occupancy) at a hotel 4 out of 5 stars on Trip Advisor.

- Wine Tasting and Tour in Valle de Guadalupe.

- Beer Tasting in Ensenada.

- Cheese Tasting and Tour of Ranch in Valle de Ojos Negros.

- Boat Ride in Ensenada.

Single person occupancy upgrade $75.00

Refund Policy:

Up to 30 Before: 100%

Up to 14 Days before: 90%

Up to 7 days before: 75%

After 7 days before: 0% (No refund)

Spaces are transferable only to persons outside of group and must be same gender.

Not Included:

- No meals, food or drink except for wine, beer and cheese tastings.

(RSVP requires payment at time of sign up or you will be dropped. Pay through this page (or directly at www.paypal.me/BajaCulturistas/190).

For info on parking at the border and the trolley, check out: https://www.facebook.com/notes/baja-culturista-experience-live-mexico/parking-at-the-border-at-san-ysidro-and-the-trolley-alternative/1706866029432676/

• What to bring

1. Border Crossing Documents in Mexico (a valid and current passport, US passport card, or official Mexican ID). Sentri and Global Entry are not accepted fro entry into Mexico. You must have valid documents to cross on foot into Mexico without any problems causing you to go to secondary revision or otherwise cause the group to unnecessarily waiting for not having proper identification to cross. No excuses--no exceptions.

2. Mexican Tourist Permit Card (FMM Card) completed online and pre-printed (see instructions above). Day trips are at no cost. You can get one for 6 months that is now about $27 dollars. With this Tourist Card you can bypass the tourist line. Here is an explanation and link on obtaining your card: https://www.facebook.com/notes/baja-culturista-experience-live-mexico/online-tourist-permit-application-for-travel-into-mexico-on-foot-for-less-than-7/1495566033896011/

3. Border Crossing Documents in USA (a passport, US passport card, Global Entry or Sentri card).

4. Bring cash and an ATM card for emergencies. My recommendation is to bring at least $100+ for food and other activities afterward. (ATM's work in Mexico for US ATM cards, but most only give Pesos--yes some rare ones do give Dollars.)

5. Outdoor Protection and Shoes: Hats and sunscreen are recommended for skin protection. Comfortable shoes are generally recommended for long walks.