Entrances & Exits-A Grossmont College student-performed spring dance concert

The College Dance Department will present "Entrances and Exits," its annual faculty-choreographed, student-performed spring dance concert. The concert is open to the public and will feature original choreography by Grossmont College dance faculty: Melissa Adao, Nancy Boskin-Mullen, Lesa Green, Kathy Meyer, David Mullen, Angela Moran, Colleen Shipkowski, Gina Bolles Sorensen, Kyle Sorensen and Debi Toth-Ward. This year's show will feature a variety of dance genres, including hip-hop, modern, ballet and jazz.