Ephrat Asherie Dance at ArtPower at UC San Diego

Dedicated to revealing and exploring the inherent complexities of street and social dance forms, Ephrat Asherie Dance (EAD) creates original contemporary work that straddles dance and theater. EAD makes its West Coast debut with Odeon, an original dance work for seven dancers and four musicians. The performance marks the second collaboration between sister-and-brother team Ephrat and Ehud Asherie (choreographer and musical director, respectively).

Odeon is set to the music of Brazilian composer Ernesto Nazareth, known for mixing early 20th-century romantic music with samba and other popular Afro-Brazilian rhythms. The piece delves into what happens when you bring together the extended family of street and club dances—including breaking, hip-hop, house, and vogue—remix them, pick them apart, and challenge them to inhabit unfamiliar spatial and choreographic contexts.